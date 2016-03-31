(Corrects currency in the second bullet point to euros from Danish crowns.)

March 31 German High Street Properties A/S :

* FY pre-tax profit 4.5 million euros ($5.11 million)

* FY revenue 5.5 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Company expects a moderate positive growth in German economy in coming years

* Proposes no 2015 dividend

* Sees total revenue for 2016 in the order of 5.5 million euros, in line with 2015

* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments in the range of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)