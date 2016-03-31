UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Bluelife Ltd :
* Fy revenue of 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees year ago
* Fy group pre-tax loss of 510.3 million rupees versus 563.8 million rupees Source text (bit.ly/1RPupPf) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.