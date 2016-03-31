March 31 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded satellite support agreement with duration until 2042 with the European meteorological organization EUMETSAT

* The agreement has, with options, a value of 550 million Norwegian crowns ($66.34 million) in the period from 2016 to 2042 Source text for Eikon:

