March 31 (Reuters) -

* S&P revises Hong Kong sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is 'AAA'

* S&P On Hong Kong - Negative outlook reflects the outlook on SAR's central government, China

* S&P On Hong Kong - Estimate Hong Kong's 2016 GDP per capita to be about US$44,500

* S&P On Hong Kong - Believe Hong Kong's economy is likely to grow faster than the average of high-income economies over the next three years Source text (bit.ly/1ZMFNeG) )