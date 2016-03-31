China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 31 (Reuters) -
* S&P revises Hong Kong sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is 'AAA'
* S&P On Hong Kong - Negative outlook reflects the outlook on SAR's central government, China
* S&P On Hong Kong - Estimate Hong Kong's 2016 GDP per capita to be about US$44,500
* S&P On Hong Kong - Believe Hong Kong's economy is likely to grow faster than the average of high-income economies over the next three years Source text (bit.ly/1ZMFNeG) )
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.