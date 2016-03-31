March 31 Euronext:

* Inside Secure to proceed to capital increase through issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Maximum number of Inside Secure shares to be issued is 8,345,118 shares; issue price 0.62 euro per share

* Subscription ratio for Inside Secure capital increase: 6 new shares for 25 rights

* Subscription period for Inside Secure capital increase: from April 1 to April 15 inclusive Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)