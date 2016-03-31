March 31 Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG :

* Repurchased a total of 25,253 shares at an average price of 12.63 euros ($14.35) within period from Feb. 17, 2016 up to and including March 31, 2016

* Number of repurchased shares corresponds to an imputed share of 0.25 pct of capital stock