March 31 (Reuters) -

* AIG CEO Peter Hancock on Metlife ruling-i think the whole world was somewhat surprised- CNBC

* AIG CEO to CNBC on applying for removal of SIFI designation:"certainly opens up the opportunity"; but reserving judgement for now

* AIG CEO Hancock on SIFI - we prefer to work with our regulators - CNBC

* AIG CEO Hancock on SIFI says has a strong case, has reduced leverage - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)