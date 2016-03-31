March 31 Moody's On Belarus' Banking System:
* Fragile operating environment weighs on belarus' banking system outlook
* Expect belarusian banks' asset quality to weaken in the next 12-18 months
* Belarusian banks' funding and liquidity metrics will remain vulnerable to volatile
exchange rates
* Central bank's capacity to provide foreign-currency liquidity support is likewise weak and
deteriorating
* Government's ability to recapitalise banking system will remain modest owing to tightening
budget constraints
Source text - (bit.ly/1UERRzA)
(Bengaluru Newsroom)