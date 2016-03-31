March 31 PIK Group says:
* 2015 net profit increased by 201.9 percent to 11.4 billion
roubles ($169 million);
* 2015 EBITDA increased by 123.7 percent to 16.8 billion
roubles, primarily due to non-cash impairment losses of 5.2
billion roubles in 2014;
* 2015 adjusted EBITDA from core activities increased by 9.5
percent to 13.7 billion roubles;
* 2015 total revenue decreased by 16.5 percent to 51.1
billion roubles; revenue from sale of apartments decreased by
20.9 percent to 42.9 billion roubles;
* Net debt as of Dec. 31, 2015, amounted to a negative value
of 3.9 billion roubles.
($1 = 67.4390 roubles)
