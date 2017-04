March 31 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Interim results from phase IIa proof-of-concept study supporting therapeutic potential of RHB-104 in multiple sclerosis

* Study showed positive safety and clinical signals and support further clinical development based on encouraging preliminary data

* RHB-104 was found to be safe and well tolerated