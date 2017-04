March 31 Opko Health

* Presents additional data on rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in chronic kidney disease

* At end of 26 weeks, mean plasma ipth, mean serum metabolite ratio remained at levels considered indicative of continuing vitamin d insufficiency

* Data suggest that patients with stage 3 or 4 ckd require higher levels of serum 25d than previously thought Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)