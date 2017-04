March 31 Global Payments Inc :

* On march 29, 2016, company and certain units entered into a lender Joinder agreement to amended credit facility agreement - sec filing

* Lender Joinder agreement provides bank of Philippine islands to provide $50 million delayed draw term loan commitment under amended credit agreement

* After giving effect to lender agreement, commitments under amended credit facility agreement shall be increased from $685 million to $735 million