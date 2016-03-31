Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Ideal Group SA :
* FY 2015 turnover 38.0 million euros ($43.27 million) versus 42.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 1.0 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 1.9 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 5.1 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MDJpNW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order