March 31 AH Vest Ltd :

* Revenue of 80.7 million rand for six months ended Dec. 31, versus 78.2 million rand last year

* Profit before taxation for six months ended Dec. 31, 2015 was R959,089 compared to a profit of R477,068 in comparative period

* Earnings per share and headline earnings per share for six months to Dec. 31, were 0.7 cents compared to 0.47 cents per share in prior period, up 48.9 pct

* No dividends were declared during six month period (2014: nil)