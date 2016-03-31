March 31 XXL ASA :

* End of program to repurchase own shares

* Announced a program to buy-back own shares on Feb. 26, 2016 and has on March 31, 2016 completed program

* Purchased a total of 97,000 shares in market at an average price of 97.69 Norwegian crowns ($11.80) per share, for an aggregate consideration of 9,476,008 crowns Source text for Eikon:

