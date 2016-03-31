March 31 Lanson BCC SA :

* FY net profit 12.3 million euros ($14.00 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT eur 27.1 million versus eur 33.1 million year ago

* To propose dividend to be kept at 0.35 euros per share and paid out on June 2, 2016

* Lanson-BCC group will not be releasing any quantified targets for 2016