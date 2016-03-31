Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 Eurazeo SA :
* Eurazeo in exclusive discussions to buy more than 10 European chocolate and confectionery brands from Mondelez International
* This mainly concerns the Poulain, Carambar, Krema, la Pie Qui Chante and Terry's brands, as well as the pastilles Vichy, Suchard pralines and Malabar licenses
* Will also acquire five manufacturing plants in France Source text: bit.ly/1oorLSQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg