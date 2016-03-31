BRIEF-Cardconnect Corp says total consideration in merger agreement with CCN Chicago $39 mln - SEC filing
* Cardconnect Corp - pursuant to merger agreement with CCN Chicago, total consideration in merger was $39 million - SEC filing
March 31 Rona Inc
* Rona common shareholders approve arrangement with Lowe's
* Arrangement approved by 99.92% of votes cast by common shareholders at special meeting representing 70.22% of total shares outstanding
* Says completion of arrangement remains subject to granting of final order by Quebec superior court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's San Juan province has the full support of the national government to make sure that no more incidents occur at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine, the national minister of energy and mining, Juan Jose Aranguren, told Reuters on Friday.