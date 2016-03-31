Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Wedia Sa
* FY net profit group share 0.2 million euros ($227,580.00)versus a loss of 0.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 0.4 million euros year ago versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago
* Fy revenue 5.6 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euros per share Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UWLDKW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order