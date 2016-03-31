Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Euroconsultants SA :
* FY 2015 turnover at 4.9 million euros ($5.58 million) versus 6.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 net loss at 802,350 euros versus profit 409,020 euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 323,282 euros versus 977,391 euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2015 at 648,480 euros versus 616,370 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1UuWQlO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order