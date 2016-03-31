March 31 Lake Shore Gold Corp

* Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Tahoe Resources Inc.

* Arrangement was approved by approximately 95.1% of votes cast by Lake Shore Gold shareholders

* Lake Shore Gold will seek final order of Superior Court of Justice Of Ontario on April 1, 2016, to implement arrangement

* Arrangement is anticipated to become effective on April 1, 2016