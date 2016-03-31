BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
March 31 Lake Shore Gold Corp
* Announces shareholder approval of plan of arrangement with Tahoe Resources Inc.
* Arrangement was approved by approximately 95.1% of votes cast by Lake Shore Gold shareholders
* Lake Shore Gold will seek final order of Superior Court of Justice Of Ontario on April 1, 2016, to implement arrangement
* Arrangement is anticipated to become effective on April 1, 2016
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.