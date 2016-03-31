March 31 Trigon Agri A/S

* Says the board of Trigon Agri and the CEO of the company Joakim Helenius have today mutually agreed on the resignation of Joakim Helenius from his position as CEO

* Says Simon Boughton, who has been the Head of Production of Trigon Agri since 2010, will become the interim CEO