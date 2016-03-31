China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 31 Metlife Inc
* Says CEO Steven Kandarian 2015 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $15.2 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO John C. R. Hele 2015 total compensation of $5.9 million versus $5.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RsDk77 Further company coverage: )
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)