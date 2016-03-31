China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 31 S&P:
* Los Angeles Department of Water and Power revenue bond ratings raised to 'AA+'; new bonds assigned 'AA+' rating Source text bit.ly/235SZNE
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.