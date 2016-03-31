March 31 SunEdison Inc :
* Says on March 28, 2016, SunEdison, Inc. received a
subpoena from U.S. Department of Justice
* On March 28, 2016, co received a subpoena on certain
financing activities in connection with company's acquisition of
Vivint Solar
* Says subpoena sought info on conduct of former employee
alleged to have committed wrongdoing in connection with Vivint
termination talks
* On March 28, 2016 co received a subpoena relating to
previously disclosed investigations by company's audit committee
* Says company and board of directors intend to cooperate
with DoJ's inquiry and SEC investigation
* Says has received a nonpublic, informal inquiry from
securities and exchange commission covering similar areas as DoJ
* Received subpoena related to intercompany transactions
involving company,each of Terraform Power Inc. and Terraform
Global Inc
* Received subpoena related to financing of co's Uruguay
projects in connection with project costs and equity
contributions
