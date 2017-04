March 31 American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP is reaffirming its 2016 earnings guidance range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Electric Power Co Inc says AEP Ohio utility unit received order from Ohio regulator supporting, modifying its expanded power purchase agreement