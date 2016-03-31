China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
March 31 Moody's:
* Moody's says Federal Reserve caution reflects elevated credit risk
* Moody's Says Federal Reserve cautious approach stems from above- average economic risks that may continue to menace the outlook for speculative grade debt Source text - bit.ly/1Y2HOBS (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.