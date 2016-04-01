UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Ecsponent Ltd
* FY total revenue increased by 178 pct to r159.7 million compared to r57.4 million;
* FY total assets increased by 210 pct to r466.2 million compared to r150.2 million;
* FY after tax profit, before other comprehensive income, increased by 281 pct to r19.9 million compared to r5.2 million: and
* No ordinary dividends have been declared or proposed for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.