April 1 Ecsponent Ltd

* FY total revenue increased by 178 pct to r159.7 million compared to r57.4 million;

* FY total assets increased by 210 pct to r466.2 million compared to r150.2 million;

* FY after tax profit, before other comprehensive income, increased by 281 pct to r19.9 million compared to r5.2 million: and

* No ordinary dividends have been declared or proposed for year