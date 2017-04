April 1 TK Development A/S :

* 2015/16 net revenue 327.8 million Danish crowns ($50.09 million) versus 854.7 million crowns year ago

* 2015/2016 operating loss 183.0 million crowns versus profit 12.3 million crowns year ago

* Board does not propose to distribute dividends for FY 2015/16

* For FY 2016/17 management still expects consolidated results before tax to total 10 million - 30 million crowns

* Says to initiate a process to sell Czech activities

