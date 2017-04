April 1 Medigene AG :

* Announces start of phase II trial with DC vaccines and upcoming milestone payment

* Milestone payment of about 3.2 million euros ($3.64 million)to be made by Medigene to former contributing shareholders of Medigene Immunotherapies within next 5 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)