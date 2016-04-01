BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
March 31 (Reuters) -
* Sidecar co-founder Jahan Kanna leaves General Motors for Uber - fortune citing sources Source text - for.tn/1UXrKmN (Bengaluru Newsroom; ; +1 646 223 8780)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July