April 1 Aegon NV :

* Aegon announces second tranche of 400 million euro ($455.1 million) share buyback program

* Is announcing start of second tranche of 200 million euro, which will be completed by May 31, 2016

* First tranche of 200 million euro was completed on March 31, 2016 during which one it repurchased 41.1 million shares at an average repurchase price of 4.87 per share ($1 = 0.8789 euros)