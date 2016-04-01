April 1 Okmetic Oyj :

* Sells its epi plant in the United States instead of the wind-down announced earlier and revises its guidance for net sales

* Sells epi plant to American company Epitek Silicon

* Purchase price is $9.5 million (around 8.5 million euros)

* Records a non-recurring profit of about 6 million euro based on transaction

* Now sees 2016 net sales to decline from level of 2015 and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed level of 2015

