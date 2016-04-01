April 1 Danske Bank :
* Says appoints Tonny Thierry Andersen as head of new wealth
management unit with effect from April 1, 2016
* Tonny Thierry Andersen, 51, has been head of Danske Bank's
Personal Banking unit since 2012. He will continue in this
position as well until his replacement has been found.
* The new Wealth Management organisation begins operations
today and encompasses the Danica Pension, Danske Capital and
Private Banking activities. Financial reporting for the unit
will take place as of Q1 2016
