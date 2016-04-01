April 1 Alma Media Oyj :

* Becomes the majority shareholder of Rantapallo.fi

* Will increase its share in Rantapallo Oy from 44 pct to 79 pct

* Acquired shares from TukTuk Media Oy and EX VM Oy

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Transaction was concluded today

