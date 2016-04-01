BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 1 Alma Media Oyj :
* Becomes the majority shareholder of Rantapallo.fi
* Will increase its share in Rantapallo Oy from 44 pct to 79 pct
* Acquired shares from TukTuk Media Oy and EX VM Oy
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Transaction was concluded today
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations