April 1 Magellan Petroleum Corp

* Magellan enters into strategic exchange transaction

* Will reacquire all of series a convertible preferred stock from one stone in exchange for co's 100% interest in nautilus poplar

* Transaction was negotiated and approved by special committee of board of directors of magellan.

* Exchange agreement contains customary "no-shop" and "fiduciary out" provisions

* Upon closing of transaction, one stone will assume all assets and virtually all liabilities related to poplar

* Upon closing of transaction, one stone directors vadim gluzman and robert israel will resign from magellan board of directors

