April 1 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Magellan enters into strategic exchange transaction
* Will reacquire all of series a convertible preferred stock
from one stone in exchange for co's 100% interest in nautilus
poplar
* Transaction was negotiated and approved by special
committee of board of directors of magellan.
* Exchange agreement contains customary "no-shop" and
"fiduciary out" provisions
* Upon closing of transaction, one stone will assume all
assets and virtually all liabilities related to poplar
* Upon closing of transaction, one stone directors vadim
gluzman and robert israel will resign from magellan board of
directors
* One stone has agreed to vote in support of transaction
