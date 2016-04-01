BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd supplies METKA-EGN with 57.65 MW of PV modules for Puerto Rico PV plant
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July