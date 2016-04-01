Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Italian hearing-aid company Amplifon SpA is bidding for AudioNova International BV - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Amplifon is working with advisers and secured financing for a potential acquisition - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1UHoyMT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg