April 1 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS :

* Decides to make $70 million investment for a new fiber production facility

* Sees new plant to have $170 million contribution to revenue

* At the end of the new investment company's annual 160,000 tonnes fiber production capacity will increase 100 percent to annual 320,000 tonnes

* Secures 40 million euros ($45.69 million) credit from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi to finance the investment

* Its planned to start operation at the end of 2017

