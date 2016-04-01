April 1 Kesko Oyj

* Says has implemented the plan to centralise Baltic building and home improvement trade

* Says sold the shares in its wholly owned companies responsible for K-rauta stores in Estonia and Latvia to its subsidiary Senukai, which is majority-owned by Kesko

* Says arrangement is not expected to have a material impact on Kesko's sales, performance or financial position in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)