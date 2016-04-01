BRIEF-CBS Corp says CEO Leslie Moonves's 2016 total compensation $69.6 mln vs $56.8 mln in 2015 - SEC filing
April 1 ASM GROUP SA :
* Says signs deal to transfer organized part of its enterprise related to sales support activity to ASM Sales Force Agency Sp. z o.o.
* Says under new business model it will implement only holding function and operating activity will be carried out by its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Level 3 Communications Inc- CEO Jeff K. Storey's 2016 total compensation $11.7 million versus $11.2 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oNCHOo] Further company coverage: