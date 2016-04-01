April 1 Magnifico SA :

* Says signs agreement with Equimaxx LLC to terminate contract for sale of 11,384 shares in Magnifico Sp. z o.o. to Equimaxx LLC

* Says agreement causes re-transfer of shares in Magnifico Sp. z o.o. to company from Equimaxx LLC