April 1 Columbus A/S

* Warrant program - issues new shares as a consequense of the exercise of warrants

* Has decided to increase share capital by 3,124,000 Danish crowns ($478,253.55)(nom.), corresponding to 2,499,200 shares

* Subscription price for new shares is 2.14 crowns for 1,625,000 shares, 3.93 crowns for 700,800 shares and 5.60 crowns for 173,400 shares

* Proceeds to Columbus A/S from capital increase amounts to 7,202,684 crowns Source text for Eikon:

