BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Watsco Inc
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.85per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July