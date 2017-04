April 1 Corem :

* Expands property portfolio in Stockholm region

* Buys leasehold to property Märsta 24:11

* Property has lettable area of about 2,000 square meters

* Has also acquired property Ulvö 8 in region Småland

* Ulvö property covers about 6,000 square meters of lettable area

* Ulvö 8 property is fully leased to Osborn International AB with remaining lease term of over three years