* Approves issuance of mandatory convertible bonds

* Says tranche A of bonds amounts to 32.1 million euros ($36.6 million) and is directed to HSBC Bank plc, Titulos de Renta Fija SA, Suleyado 2003 SL, Cantabra de Inversiones SA, Cantabro Catalana de Inversiones SA, Fomento e Inversiones SA, Carpe Diem Salud SL, and CaixaBank SA

* Says tranche B of bonds amounts up to 117.9 million euros and is directed to the company's creditors under the restructuring contract "Override Agreement" signed by Prisa and a syndicate of credit entities on Dec. 11, 2013 with HSBC as agent bank

