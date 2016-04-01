April 1 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA :

* Terminates its share buyback program, buys back 75,455 shares at 11.65 zloty ($3.1) per share

* The shares represent 4.18 percent of its capital Source text for Eikon:

