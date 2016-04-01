BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 1 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsiebiorczosci SA :
* Terminates its share buyback program, buys back 75,455 shares at 11.65 zloty ($3.1) per share
* The shares represent 4.18 percent of its capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7154 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations