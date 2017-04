April 1 Matrx Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Sells 99.62 pct of Novian Europe SA

* Sells 99.63 pct of Novian Polska SA

* Sells 99.71 pct of Novian Real Estate SA

* The total amount of money received for sale of stakes in these three companies amounts to 0.7 million zlotys ($188,400) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7154 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)