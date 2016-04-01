UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Bolzoni Spa :
* Following change of ownership of Bolzoni, Emilio Bolzoni resigns from his office as chairman of board of directors of Bolzoni
* Board appoints Roberto Scotti, managing director of the company presently in charge, as new chairman of the board of directors of Bolzoni
* Emilio Bolzoni will maintain the office of non-executive director Source text: bit.ly/1PJU2te Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.