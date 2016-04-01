April 1 Bolzoni Spa :

* Following change of ownership of Bolzoni, Emilio Bolzoni resigns from his office as chairman of board of directors of Bolzoni

* Board appoints Roberto Scotti, managing director of the company presently in charge, as new chairman of the board of directors of Bolzoni

* Emilio Bolzoni will maintain the office of non-executive director Source text: bit.ly/1PJU2te Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)