UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Atria Oyj :
* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria's acquisition of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB
* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria's acquisition of the entire share capital of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB (Lagerbergs) on April 1, 2016
* The purchase price is about 18 million euros ($20.53 million) and will be paid in cash
* The acquisition will increase Atria's annual net sales by about 30 million euros
* The deal between Atria and Lagerbergs will be finalised during April 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.